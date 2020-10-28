Public education in Oregon has begun a death spiral, but the Oregon School District Board of Education has failed to notice.
At the Oct. 12 board meeting, district superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom triumphantly announced that Oregon had a net enrollment of -1 on Sept. 18, the official counting day, and noted that neighboring school districts had experienced greater net losses. She apparently forgot, as reported in the Oregon Observer on Sept. 24, that the board had prepared a preliminary 2020-2021 budget that assumed a net growth of +49 students this school year.
Let’s be clear — COVID is not what is killing public education. COVID is simply a symptom; that throbbing pain that awakens you in the night to tell you that something is seriously wrong. No, Oregon public education is dying due to failed leadership — an ossified, intransigent school board that is beholden to Madison interests and ignores, perhaps even resents, the voices of Oregon’s citizens.
Like many of the parents involved in the Bring Kids Back grassroots movement, I was awakened to the school board’s intransigence when we began to petition the board to provide an in-school option for Oregon students. To date, the Oregon school board has not taken a single vote on providing virtual or in-person education options for Oregon students.
Our elected board members have abdicated their responsibility, hiding behind bureaucrats at Public Health Madison Dane County and deferring to a new superintendent who was hired by this board without advertising the position or interviewing other candidates.
The Oregon school board’s inaction has stimulated many Oregon parents to search for better options. Since Sept. 18, a number of parents have told me they have withdrawn their children from the Oregon School District so they can home-school or attend school in-person at private schools or at public school systems in neighboring counties. The plural of anecdote is not data, but these examples will crystallize into data on the second Friday of January, the next counting day for Wisconsin public schools.
Few issues fuel the passion of parents as much as education. Like many families I have met, we chose to make Oregon our home because of Oregon’s reputation for providing a quality education. Through its negligence, our school board is pushing Oregon families away from the district, causing a flight of talent and a loss of revenues.
Excellence lost is difficult to regain.
Rob Palmer
Oregon