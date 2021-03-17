Our family moved to Oregon because of the quality of public education offered in this community.
Troy Pankratz shares our appreciation for the quality of work being done in OSD schools. He understands the value of working collaboratively with OSD administration to continuously improve and find new ways to help learners achieve their goals.
Troy Pankratz is approachable, professional, and dedicated. He has demonstrated his commitment to our community through his service on the board of education. Troy is a steady, thoughtful presence on the board; he processes information quickly, but also takes the time to research issues and educate himself on the details involved in complex topics.
Troy truly cares about students, especially marginalized students. He is genuinely invested in making sure that every learner succeeds. Troy has been a leader in the district’s equity work and I know that he will continue to support policies and innovations that make our district the best it can be.
On April 6, please join me in casting a vote for Troy Pankratz.
Lisette Khalil
Oregon