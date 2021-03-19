Oregon is growing, exciting things are happening like never before and this great community deserves a village president who is fully committed to Oregon. Someone who is able to give all of his time, whose sole purpose is the success of Oregon and whose priority is all of the residents in the village. That person is Randy Glysch.
In this day of social media, many people can talk the talk, but Randy Glysch walks the walk. He not only has ideas; he delivers on them. From the restoration of the Pump House/Tin Man, to the building of the Oregon Food Pantry, Oregon Youth Center and soon the new Oregon Public Library, Randy Glysch delivers on his word.
It's this type of dependability, along with his ability to bring a team of people together for the betterment of all that make him the perfect person to lead Oregon. Determined, honest, committed, and dependable, Randy Glysch’s passion for Oregon makes him the perfect candidate.
Randy's positive attitude is infectious, and all those who work with him are instantly inspired. Randy values listening, considering other viewpoints, compromising, making life fun and putting smiles on people’s faces. We sure could use a lot more of that in our world today.
I am thrilled to endorse Randy Glysch for Oregon Village President on April 6.
Bob Head
Oregon