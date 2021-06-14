While a garbage can may seem like the correct location when needing to throw something away, there is one topic that is especially important for correct disposal—Medications. Both for the safety our ourselves, our neighbors, and our environment, correct medication disposal is key.
June is National Safety Month, so what better way to celebrate than to properly dispose of your old prescriptions. Unfortunately, more than 2/3 of patients have leftover medication after surgery, and few people safely store or dispose of them correctly. This is most often due to a lack of knowledge of how to properly, and safely, dispose of these medications.
A few scenarios that could be very common are the following: The neighbor has been taking birth control pills for years, but never took them all. So she flushes her leftovers down the toilet, and now they are part of the community’s water supply.
The water that we have been drinking, cooking, cleaning, and bathing with every day. Another great example, an elderly neighbor takes many medications, some are old prescriptions, just sitting in the medicine cabinet.
The teenage boy next door comes over every Tuesday to help her with chores and errands. However, when she isn’t looking, the teenage boy pockets some of those drugs, then sells them at school or takes them himself to get high. Both of these scenarios could be avoided with the proper disposal of medications.
Medications can be harmful to the environment, can get into the wrong hands, or could be taken by mistake. OregonCARES coalition has many options for proper drug disposal and safety. If you have medications that could be abused in your home, consider using a lock box to securely store them—OregonCARES has lock boxes available.
Option 1) There is now a Drug Drop Box located in the lobby at the Oregon Police Department. It is accessible during regular office hours. Anyone can drop off unused medications, however please read the proper procedure instructions beforehand.
Option 2) Contact Cynthia DiCamelli with OregonCARES to get your own personal disposal kits or mail back envelopes, which can be mailed or delivered. Cynthia can be reached at oregoncares53575@gmail.com. Bags can also be found at Hometown Pharmacy.
Option 3) Participate in our community’s drug take back day, usually held once in the Spring and once in the fall, sponsored by OregonCARES – Look for our drug take back day October 2021.
Additionally, before recycling or throwing away your empty medication containers, remove or scratch out the prescription label or any personal information to protect your privacy.
Eva Radomski
OREGONCARES Community Coalition