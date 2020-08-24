Oh yeah wait a minute, Mr. Postmaster
Wait Mr. Postmaster
Mr. Postmaster look and see
(Oh yeah) Are my prescriptions in your bag for me?
(Please Mr. Postmaster) It has been a very long time
(Oh yeah) Since I went to see that doctor of mine.
There must be mail delivery today
Cuz the social security office is so far away
Please Mr. Postmaster, look and see
If there's a check from social security for me.
I been sitting here waiting, Mr. Postmaster
So desperately
For my VA approval benefits letter
Saying they’ve been granted for my PTSD.
Mr. Postmaster look and see
(Oh yeah) At how your decisions affect the elderly?
(Please, Mr. Postmaster) There’s a dangerous pandemic this time
(Oh yeah) It’s unsafe for me to stand in any line inside.
My postal deliverer waves when she drives by
I’m so lonely, her kindness makes me cry
You didn't think how the mail makes my life better
When my grandkids send me photos and letters.
Mr. Postmaster (Mr. Postmaster), look and see
How your decisions hurt those who served in the military?
100,000 members and veterans work at the USPS sites
If they lost their jobs, money for families would be tight.
You gotta think a minute, oh yeah
Think a minute, oh yeah
You gotta think a minute, oh yeah
Please stop and think how this hurts our community.
You gotta think a minute, oh yeah
Think a minute, oh yeah
Mr. Postmaster, oh yeah
Think about us instead of those pesky budget cuts
You gotta think a minute, oh yeah
Think a minute, oh yeah
Peter Hollister
Town of Rutland