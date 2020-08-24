Oh yeah wait a minute, Mr. Postmaster

Wait Mr. Postmaster

Mr. Postmaster look and see

(Oh yeah) Are my prescriptions in your bag for me?

(Please Mr. Postmaster) It has been a very long time

(Oh yeah) Since I went to see that doctor of mine.

There must be mail delivery today

Cuz the social security office is so far away

Please Mr. Postmaster, look and see

If there's a check from social security for me.

I been sitting here waiting, Mr. Postmaster

So desperately

For my VA approval benefits letter

Saying they’ve been granted for my PTSD.

Mr. Postmaster look and see

(Oh yeah) At how your decisions affect the elderly?

(Please, Mr. Postmaster) There’s a dangerous pandemic this time

(Oh yeah) It’s unsafe for me to stand in any line inside.

My postal deliverer waves when she drives by

I’m so lonely, her kindness makes me cry

You didn't think how the mail makes my life better

When my grandkids send me photos and letters.

Mr. Postmaster (Mr. Postmaster), look and see

How your decisions hurt those who served in the military?

100,000 members and veterans work at the USPS sites

If they lost their jobs, money for families would be tight.

You gotta think a minute, oh yeah

Think a minute, oh yeah

You gotta think a minute, oh yeah

Please stop and think how this hurts our community.

You gotta think a minute, oh yeah

Think a minute, oh yeah

Mr. Postmaster, oh yeah

Think about us instead of those pesky budget cuts

You gotta think a minute, oh yeah

Think a minute, oh yeah

Peter Hollister

Town of Rutland