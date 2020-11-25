I was on a call this week with someone who told me his father had contracted COVID-19. He had been on the phone with his father’s doctors and nurses all morning trying to get updated information on his father’s condition.
You could tell from the sound of his voice that he was stressed and distraught in having to deal with the situation. He and his family is not allowed to see his father in person, he could only talk to his dad on the phone for a few minutes.
Up to this point, I really haven’t had to hear a story like this from someone. It was heartbreaking to hear him describe the situation he was facing with his family. His aunt also had also been in the hospital, making some progress.
As he stated, each case is different. His father has some preexisting conditions, so that makes the situation even more terrifying. Both his aunt and his father have no clue how they contracted the virus.
People in Wisconsin and in our country are dying in huge numbers each day from this virus.
We need to help ourselves and others, we need to be wearing our masks and practice social distancing.
It’s hard to see those numbers of deaths go up each day. It’s also difficult when this crisis hits home, and someone you know is struggling through this situation, especially just before the holidays.
Randy Glysch
Village of Oregon