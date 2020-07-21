Are you looking for a safe way to have fun and contribute to the new Oregon Public Library? Check out the two scavenger hunts posted on the library’s website at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Both scavenger hunts feature pictures of architectural items in Oregon’s central historic district. This is a great activity for yourself or the whole family. All you do is download and print the scavenger hunt sheets. Then locate the items, write down their addresses, and return your entries along with a donation to the library.
All entries have a chance to win great prizes, such as beautiful and original handmade fused glass art. For more details, see the Oregon-Library-FUN-FUNdraiser Facebook page.
Another library fundraising event for the whole family is a brat sale on Saturday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor. The address is 135 S. Main St. in Oregon.
This activity is being organized safely with volunteers wearing masks, and those handling food also wearing gloves. People attending the fundraiser will remain in their cars when getting food so that they can stay healthy.
I want to take time here to thank the many volunteers and contributors who have been helping to raise $4 million for the new library. The recent Library Online Auction would not have happened without the involvement of volunteers.
Linda Welch made it possible to even hold the event by contacting businesses to make donations. Ann Kleckner and Eliza Tyksinski worked with me to organize and promote the auction, as well as put it online.
And the following businesses donated items: Country View Veterinary Service, Fitchburg Farms, International Crane Foundation, Kopke’s Greenhouse, Natalie’s Garden and Greenhouse, Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, and Sugar River Pizza Company.
Thank you all for your contributions.
As we move forward with the library fundraising, I encourage you to participate in planned events, including the scavenger hunts and the brat sale. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to find ways to pull together as a community and build for the future. Both of these activities give us an opportunity to do that!
Rae Vogeler
Village of Oregon