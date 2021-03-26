As former legal counsel for the Department of Public Instruction, I was intimately involved in the use and reporting of student assessment data. I am especially concerned about Mr. Palmer’s use of ACT data. He irresponsibly cherry picked a data point to create the illusion that our school district’s academic performance has decreased over the last four years. He relied upon data provided by DPI on the public dashboard, WISEDash. However, along with the data there, DPI provides a list of cautions and explanations of the limitations of data. Mr. Palmer chose to completely disregard this. I find this appalling, disingenuous and dangerous.
According to the cautions provided by DPI at dpi.wi.gov/wisedash/about-data/act, the ACT statewide test has changed significantly over the years in question. Subjects included in the ELA and math sections have changed; the manner in which areas are assessed have changed; and, the measurement tools, benchmarks and crosswalks have changed, making year to year comparisons of this one data point meaningless. If one insists on year to year comparisons, it is clear that OSD proficiency levels have followed the same trends as the entire state and consistently outperforms state wide scores.
As DPi cautions, “no single test can tell us whether students have learned everything that is important for students to learn. Additional local evidence should be reviewed for a more complete picture of student learning.” This is precisely what OSD does to determine whether they are helping students grow from year to year.
OSD data available on the DPI dashboard shows OSD consistently outperforming statewide averages in all categories of standardized tests and AP performance. More importantly, the local formative and summative classroom assessments along with these tests, lead the district to earn a grade of “exceeds expectations” on its annual report card.
OSD administrators routinely present student data at board meetings, explaining how it is used to make all types of educational decisions, including personalized learning. OSD constantly makes improvements to the total educational program to help children grow year to year. Over the last 12 months, they have continued this best practice to guide decisions and provide high quality, effective education to our Oregon children.
Ignoring context and cautions related to a single statistic used to prove a premise it was never intended to prove is dishonest. I would expect more from Mr. Palmer and you should too.
Sheri Pollock
Former Legal Counsel to DPI