If people were one-tenth as willing to examine their "automotive privileges" as seems to be the case with "white privilege" right now...
...our public conversations and civic decisions about transportation and community access would be immeasurably improved.
Not only that, more of us would realize that community wounds we ascribe to racism often emerge from our failure to examine the harmful consequences of driving as far and as fast and as often -- and as separately! -- as we do today.
If our own mobility is about "getting ahead," we ought not be surprised that we are leaving others behind.
Hans Noeldner
Village of Oregon