I oppose the rezoning of land in the township of Oregon for an asphalt plant.
I moved out of the Town of Rutland 40 years ago to enjoy the fresh air, quiet and lack of congestion. Rezoning in this area for the profit of a few investors will deprive long term residents of their quality of life and lower their property values.
Will the Brooklyn Elementary School need to cancel outdoor recess whenever there is a north wind due to the toxic fumes? Dane County Zoning will have a public hearing in the dark of night on Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this proposal.
Dale Seidel
Rutland