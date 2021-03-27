As a television broadcast meteorologist for the last 40 years, my primary concern has been forecasting the short-term weather to my viewers. At the same time I’ve been keeping up with the latest research on climate change.
This research, by climate scientists, has alarmed me more and more over the years. Now I’m convinced that we face a climate catastrophe unless we switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy at a much faster rate than we are now and do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint.
These efforts must be at every level, including federal, state, county, city, private industry, non-profit, family, and individual.
That’s why I'm excited to see the Village of Oregon recently committed to increase financing of the new library project in order to include net zero emissions, as well as geothermal energy, to its plans.
As defined by the U.S. Department of Energy, a zero-energy building is, “an energy-efficient building where, on a source energy basis, the actual annual delivered energy is less than or equal to the on-site renewable exported energy.” Net-zero energy buildings are typically very efficient with renewable energy systems that provide the small amount of energy required for the facility.
This will be the second next zero building in Oregon, the first being Forest Edge Elementary, which became the first net-zero school in Wisconsin when it opened last year. The efforts of the Oregon School District were recognized recently by RENEW Wisconsin as “2020 Renewable Champion of the Year."
In addition, the Oregon School District added 230kW of solar panels to the Oregon Middle and High Schools and Brooklyn Elementary School. The Oregon Middle and Brooklyn Elementary Schools were recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as 2018 Green Ribbon Schools. This award was given for reducing environmental impact, improving health and wellness of staff and students, and increasing environmental literacy.
Other notable renewable energy projects in the village are the Oregon Ice Arena, which added a 12,500 square foot solar array in 2018 that generates about 25% of its electricity use, and Saint John’s Lutheran, that added 29kW of rooftop solar in 2020 that generates about 26% of its electrical use. When I drive around the village I notice many homeowners have added or are adding rooftop solar as well.
Our climate change mitigation initiatives make me proud to live in Oregon. Let's keep the effort going!
Robert Lindmeier
Oregon