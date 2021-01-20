The Oregon Education Association, representing the Oregon School District Teachers, is pleased to announce our endorsement of Mary Lokuta for the Oregon School Board.
Dr. Mary Lokuta is a longtime resident of Oregon who has been active in supporting students and teachers, volunteering many hours in OSD classrooms throughout the years. After seeing her own children benefit from our schools, Mary has stated that “it is time for me to pay it forward.”
By electing Mary to the Oregon School Board the strong partnership between the citizens of Oregon, the Oregon School District, and the OEA will continue and thrive.
Mary Lokuta’s student-centered approach and vast experience collaborating with others to work toward optimal solutions and common goals are some of the many positive attributes we feel she will bring to the Oregon School Board.
The OEA appreciates the increasing diversity of our student population and the varied needs of our students. We look forward to partnering with Mary Lokuta on her commitment to this work.
Mary’s stated priorities on equity and inclusion include “listening to the experiences of underrepresented individuals, bringing diverse voices to the decision-making table, and providing support to educators who are actively moving the needle on this work.” This ongoing work is critical to ensuring all students in Oregon succeed.
Mary Lokuta knows that “school boards have a unique and distinct role in the operation and oversight of a school district. Each school board member has a responsibility to understand the needs of students and their families, and provide the necessary support to educators and staff who are dedicated to addressing and meeting those needs.
A truly impactful school board is one that is strategic and collaborative with all stakeholders in developing and carrying out a long-term vision that benefits and leads to success for all involved.” The OEA looks forward to partnering with Mary and the rest of the Oregon School Board to continue the important work of providing the best experience for all of our students.
We enthusiastically recommend all residents of the Oregon School District vote for Mary Lokuta in the Oregon School Board Primary Election on Feb. 16.
Oregon Education Association