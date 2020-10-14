We are writing in response to the “Community Voices” article written by Hans Noeldner which was featured in the Oct. 8 edition of the Oregon Observer. As active members of the Oregon community for over 25 years, we are absolutely disgusted by the ignorance and narrow-mindedness expressed within Noeldner’s delusional opinions.
Noeldner shaped his article to attack and belittle the progressive movement currently taking place in the United States, such as citing contradicting arguments like, “holier-than-thou political correctness … (is a) threat to civil discourse, freedom of speech and the education of our youth.”
We hate to break it to you, Hans, but the very reason why we are living as free Americans is because we have historically questioned and changed oppressive systematic regimes to obtain the very rights we have today. It is essential in this day and age to educate ourselves on political and socioeconomic issues and frequently update our political rhetoric so that we can continue to grow as a nation and create a more inclusive and equal future for all of our citizens.
The misunderstanding of this notion and desire to keep things “how they’ve always been” is not only a slap in the face to all those who wish for a better tomorrow, but belittles the extremely long overdue civil rights revolutions for our most marginalized communities, specifically the Black Lives Matter movement.
Additionally, your idea of a functional family is extremely offensive to the members of our LGBT community, single parents, co-parents, and all women in general. We no longer live in the 1950s, Hans. Families come in all shapes, sizes, colors, identities, and creeds.
Just because you don’t understand someone else’s way of life does not mean it is dysfunctional.
The idea that our current culture, “keeps males in particular … supporting wives and children, anchoring families in communities, paying taxes” is extremely out of touch. Women can support themselves without needing a husband to keep them in check. And you know what? Non-traditional families can, and do, as well.
If you wish to be a “Community Voice,” being a stubborn bigot is not exactly the way to reach out to your audience. We firmly believe that Noeldner’s article should not have been published under the “Community Voices” section as it does nothing to benefit or strengthen our community.
After all, intolerances break down communities, not build them up.
Mary and Catherine Chapman
Oregon