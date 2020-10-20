I am responding to the Oct. 8 Community Voices column by Hans Noeldner. I proudly graduated from UW-Madison with a BS in Family Resources and Consumer Sciences and an MS in Continuing and Vocational Education. Ingrained in me and the curriculum I taught for many years is the celebration of the changing American family.
I am proud of my two-person fully-complete nuclear family, consisting of myself and my son whom I adopted as a single parent. Mr. Noeldner, do not be so pompous as to say there is something wrong with that. Better to have no husband/father than to have to tolerate the ignorant bluster of a misogynist like you.
I am a proud Democrat and progressive who has been an active contributing member of the Oregon community for 30 years. You dare to say that you “want to punish Democrats and their progressive allies for their ... war against ... conservative values and traditions ... (They) are steadily eroding the moral foundations of Western civilization.”
Mr Noeldner, you are a dinosaur, soon to be extinct.
I was so repulsed by your sermonizing, demonizing, and falsifying that it took me five days to finish reading your column. Mr. Noeldner, you showed yourself to be a hideous old white guy afraid to share your American birthright with women, minorities, immigrants, or anyone different than you.
You must be so extremely threatened by a dynamic modern society that you are willing to support a candidate who is a known racist, blatant liar, xenophobe, religious bigot, hater, divider, womanizer, unfaithful spouse, climate change and science denier, tax evader, military evader who calls military heroes losers, who put 4,500 innocent children in cages, who wants to take healthcare away from thousands of Americans, and who totally abdicated his responsibility to control coronavirus.
You support a lousy businessman who went bankrupt five times and left creditors unpaid, who profits financially from his conflicts of interest, who gives tax cuts to the rich, who wants to cut taxes that support Social Security, who alienates our WWII allies while pandering to autocrats and denigrating our FBI and CIA, who inspires illegal militia and domestic terrorists.
Are these the conservative values and traditions you value? Are these the moral foundations of Western civilization? I hope not.
And you want to “punish” me?
Susan Shedivy
Fitchburg