I’ve supported building a new Oregon library on Main Street and have worked the past two years to raise funds for it. The library site, which is in my neighborhood, is beautiful with mature oak trees, rolling hills, and plenty of natural green space.
Community input sessions were held to find out what people wanted for this library. All sessions came up with the same vision: one where the building is in harmony with its surroundings, and where green space is preserved for gardens, trees, outdoor reading and teaching areas, and a bike path curving through the property.
Unfortunately, this vision has been disrupted.
The library lot contains one of the largest and oldest burr oak trees around. An arborist, hired by the Village to assess this tree, highly recommended keeping it and said it would live for many more years. He called it the “mother tree.”
Yet, this tree will be cut down to make way for the building. The oak isn’t just magnificent, but useful because its root system helps absorb water in an area that already floods.
Parking has become a major concern on this lot as well. Due to codes, pavement may take up almost the entire property from end to end (except for where the library is built). Not only is this an eyesore, but also a drainage problem.
We have an opportunity to resolve these issues. We can place the library in a different area on the lot to preserve the “mother tree.”
We can reduce parking. There are over 60 parking spots at the school across the street. A traffic light will be going up and the school district expressed an interest in allowing the library to use this parking.
We can change parking ordinances, which our Planning Commission is considering. A Fort Atkinson ordinance was reviewed that requires one parking spot for every 400 square feet of the library building.
Unfortunately, the commission voted for a 350 square foot ordinance, which would increase parking. This is not set in stone and will be revisited at a public hearing on Aug. 5.
I support a 400 square foot ordinance, which is in keeping with national standards. Even with that, our library would require 97 parking spots.
Doing the math, this is equivalent to placing 16 average-sized Wisconsin homes on the library parking lot. This is unthinkable!
Let’s save costs and reduce parking by utilizing existing spots
Rae Vogeler
Oregon