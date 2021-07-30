Recently I have seen a few signs in people's yards calling for the "Unmasking our Children.”
Seems a group printed on the sign #wetheparents, feel that those mask mandate protections in schools are somehow violating a freedom. With this kind of mindset, I would think we should also remove the speed limits in school zones and allow drivers to ignore crosswalks.
Why stop there. No traffic signals. Let's be totally free … even at our own peril.
Mask mandates are rules that are designed for the promotion of safety of our children, their parents and other adults who may come in contact, like teachers for example.
We have rules and laws of the road to help protect our kids, how is that so different from the need to wear a mask in these times of pandemic.
Alan Woodman
Oregon