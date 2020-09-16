Want to make sure your vote counts? Follow these steps.
1. Go to www.myvote.wi.gov and make sure you’re registered. If you’re not, register.
2. If you’re registered, request your absentee ballot.
3. When that ballot comes in, fill it out the same day. If it’s before October 16, mail it in. After that, drop it at one of the drop boxes.
4. Follow your ballot on www.myvote.wi.gov.
5. As a last resort, go to your polling place on November 3.
It’s easy. Your country needs you. Just Vote.
Beth Cox
Oregon