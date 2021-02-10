We have all had a rough past year; however, this Feb. 14, better known as Valentine’s Day, readers could give the greatest gift of all.
While chocolates and flowers are great, there is no better way to show your love than by quitting tobacco product use. In addition, quitting tobacco products will just make the flowers smell that much sweeter, and the chocolates taste that much better.
Long-term tobacco product users may think it is too late to quit, but it is never too late. In fact, the American Cancer Society states that only twenty minutes after quitting, your blood pressure and heart rate drop.
If that does not encourage you to quit, how about the fact that only a few days after quitting, your carbon monoxide levels in your blood drop back down to normal. While these are only a few examples of short-term effects, the long-term effects are even better.
One to two years after quitting your risk of a heart attack decreases dramatically. Five to ten years after quitting, your risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, and voice box (larynx) drops to half. However, quitting tobacco products is not just for yourself — think of your partner.
Your breath, hair and clothes smell better, it stops the damaging effects on how you look, including premature wrinkling of your skin, gum disease and tooth loss, and you will not have to pause your movie multiple times on Valentine’s Day to go out for smoke breaks.
While quitting tobacco products is not easy and may be the biggest challenge you endure this Valentine’s Day, it will be worth it. Help and many resources are available.
Please call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, at 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669), for free support and medications. If you are a MEDICAID recipient who uses tobacco products, you may talk to your physician about free support provided through the MEDICAID cessation benefit.
Eva Radomski, Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition
