I attended the June 30, 2021 meeting of the Oregon Planning Commission. Community members, including myself, expressed the desire to preserve the beauty of the landscape surrounding the new library.
I think of the Verona Library, which is strikingly beautiful inside and outside, with windows located so patrons can enjoy the outside landscape from cozy chairs and tables inside. The people of Oregon are fortunate to have such a naturally lovely lot near the Village center.
The Commission discussed building a parking lot of 1 parking space per 350 square feet of library footage versus 1 parking space per 400 square feet. Fort Atkinson, a town the size of Oregon, built their library parking lot using the 1 to 400 ratio, based on data from National Standards.
Commissioner Patrick Molzahn said, "We need to do our best to preserve that space ... Why not trust the data from experienced experts that have studied this?" Commissioner Mark Severson voiced the same concerns, saying, "You never see the parking lot full."
The Oregon School District gave approval for their parking lot across the street to be used for library overflow parking if needed. However, Chairman Greg Schnelle said, "I am adamantly against having children cross that street."
I believe that Mr. Schnelle ignores the fact that children have been crossing that street for years without incident, walking from the westside of Main Street to the library east of Main Street. I believe that he also ignores the fact that children crossing the street would be walking with their parents, as children would not be parking their own cars in the school lot.
At voting time, the entire Planning Commission voted along with Mr. Schnelle for a 1 to 350 ratio, meaning more parking spaces built on the library lot and no use of the school lot. Molzahn and Severson suddenly voted with Mr. Schnelle.
Why? Even the US Supreme Court has dissenting opinions. Why is the Planning Commission using a gut check instead of National Standards? I believe Mr. Schnelle is overusing his influence as Chairman.
I encourage the Planning Commission and the Village Board to build fewer parking spaces in order to preserve as much beautiful landscape as possible. Eventually, if more parking spaces are needed, they can be added, though I think that need is unlikely.
Once the land is scraped and paved, that's irreversible.
Susan Shedivy
Fitchburg