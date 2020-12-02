In a recent letter titled “Popular vote vs. electoral college,” printed in the Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 (Vol. 136, No. 22) issue of The Oregon Observer, Representative Don Vruwink advocated for the abolition of the electoral college for presidential elections. He pointed out that this institution effectively makes a vote for president in Wyoming four times more powerful than a vote in California.
He also noted the outsized role that a mere half-dozen states have played in the 2016 election as measured by campaign spending. These observations are true enough and ably support his case. But his case rests on a premise that holds up majoritarianism as the gold standard for good governance — a notion from which I would respectfully dissent.
In recounting the remarkable number of Constitutional Convention votes required to reach a decision on the electoral college, Rep. Vruwink elides the debate that interspersed these votes, and instead begs the question when he asserts the primacy of “voter equality” as an aspiration.
Of all the Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson had perhaps the warmest view of pure democracy, yet still declared, “...though the will of the majority is in all cases to prevail, that will, to be rightful, must be reasonable; that the minority possess their equal rights, which equal laws must protect…”
Each right recognized in our founding documents is implicitly paired with a duty. We have the right to speak freely, but we also have a duty to speak honestly. Similarly, the majority has the right to impose its will, but it also has the duty to seek consensus instead of capitulation; to strive to persuade instead of merely to dominate.
The electoral college does not undermine the will of the majority, but rather imposes upon it the concomitant obligation to remain rightful by remaining reasonable.
If Rep. Vruwink is concerned about two-thirds of campaign funding having been concentrated in six states, I would ask him to consider the counterfactual of a national popular campaign. As of July, 2019, our six most populous states together hosted more than 41% of the nation’s residents.
It seems likely that replacing the electoral college with a national referendum would do little to incentivize a more variegated campaign, but would instead merely shift the focus of future efforts from one small group to another.
Patrick D. Kelly
Oregon