Randy Glysch has been an adjunct faculty member in the Psychology Department at Madison College, devoting over 15 years focused on the mission of our college of providing high quality lifelong education to the Madison College district community.
In the years I have worked with Randy, I have seen his deep dedication not only to his students but to serving the college community. Randy is always willing to lend a hand to department tasks and to representing his fellow adjunct faculty.
Randy’s caring and compassion for his students is shown in how he works enthusiastically to make sure his students have what they need to succeed, provides encouragement from day one, and is always available to them. His students often comment they don’t want their class with him to end.
I am certain that Randy will bring this same level of dedication, devotion, and caring to the task of Village President, serving the community, being available, and working tirelessly to ensure the success and development of the village in ways that will be impactful and noted by the residents of Oregon.
Christopher Dyszelski, Ph.D.
Madison College