I’m writing this letter as an endorsement for Randy Glysch as Village President.
Randy Glysch would be an outstanding Village President. Randy and I served together for many years in the Carpenter-Ridgeway Neighborhood in Madison. Randy served for 17 years. We worked closely on many neighborhood issues: he as President and me as Vice-President.
Randy founded the Carpenter-Ridgeway Neighborhood Association. Under his leadership, our neighborhood was regarded as one of the most active and engaged neighborhoods in Madison. Randy wrote grants that allowed our neighborhood to make numerous improvements such as new gardens, a Neighborhood Watch Program, a new bike path, new neighborhood signage, and so much more.
The Neighborhood Association, under Randy’s guidance, brought neighbors together, engaging them to work together and to be involved in the community.
I’d like to point out what Randy has been instrumental in accomplishing in Oregon, the Pump House, the Tin Man Water Tower, a new Food Pantry, building a new Youth Center, and the soon to be new Library.
Oregon has the opportunity to elect a man who doesn’t shy away from hard work, is creative and is responsive to the needs of the people. A valuable asset to any community.
Simply stated - Oregon would be very fortunate to have Randy Glysch as its next Village President!
Denise Charkowski
Stevens Point