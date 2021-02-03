We chose to move to the Village of Oregon in 1996 for several reasons, including its great schools and small-town atmosphere. I first met Randy Glysch when he appeared before the Historic Preservation Commission to do some landscaping around the Historic Pump House.
While his passion was evident, we explained the need to do major structural repairs before beautifying this landmark. Undeterred, Randy set about to fundraise and make preserving this landmark a reality.
Randy and I are also both instructors at Madison College. My students built the new windows for the Pump House, and I got to know him well as we labored on this project. Randy Glysch is running for Village of Oregon President, and I fully support his campaign.
There has not been an individual that has done more for this community in the time that we have lived in Oregon than Randy Glysch. He helped build a new Food Pantry Building, a new Youth Center, and is part of the campaign for a new library.
He has served on the Historic Preservation Commission, Village Board and various committees. Randy has a passion to serve and is committed to making Oregon an even better place to live.
I encourage my fellow village neighbors to support Randy Glysch for Village President on Feb. 16, and April 6.
Patrick A. Molzahn
Village of Oregon