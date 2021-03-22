I’ve known Randy Glysch for over 20 years. We were professional colleagues for much of that time, Research Scientists in public health for Wisconsin's Department of Health Services. Randy's public health work included research on the health of mothers and children, preventing injuries, and reducing harm from tobacco use.
Randy is the type of guy you want leading your team, someone who will excel as the next Oregon Village President. Randy is a natural leader, with a team approach to getting things done. If Randy says he’s going to do something, you can take his word to the bank.
Randy created many lasting relationships with the people he worked with, throughout Wisconsin. He has the perfect skill set to be Oregon’s next Village President.
Richard Miller
City of Madison