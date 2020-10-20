I read Hans Noeldner’s letter last week with surprise, waiting for perhaps an “April Fool!” at the end, even though it’s October. I only know Mr. Noeldner from his past, prolific columns and letters regarding automobile transportation and its terrible impact on our world.
This is why I was bemused by his letter. He appears to have somehow missed that the Trump administration has rolled back fuel economy standards, weakened or eliminated EPA regulations, and disputes the human impact on climate change.
Then, while Mr. Noeldner raises some valid points about cancel culture and wokeness, he completely undercuts this by demonstrating a typically conservative lack of empathy for those different than himself. As one example, he holds forth that extending marriage rights (civil rights, by the way, not religious, due any citizen of this country) to LGBTQ citizens somehow weakens heterosexual marriage.
Given that heterosexuals had hundreds of years to get marriage right and failed (based on current divorce statistics), I’m mystified why adding another deserving group to these rights somehow further impairs the institution. And, as for his concern about “legislating from the bench,” I’ll wager that we ain’t seen nothin’ yet as the Supreme Court is reconstituted, also by the Trump administration.
I hope Mr. Noeldner and others will carefully examine the current administration’s record overall and weigh that as they decide who to vote for. I know that it’s quite clear to me that the Trump administration in no way represents my moral or civic values.
Mark Porter
Oregon