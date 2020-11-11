I always feared my teenage daughter going out the basement window without my approval. But today she asked for my approval to take a screen out and climb out of a deep basement window well that is there for her safety.
She has been, so far, quarantined for five days so she could schedule, go get and await results from a COVID test due to possible exposure. Please note that we do have a family member that would be considered high risk to exposure so we have taken this quarantine very seriously.
Each night I have to put her dinner on the bottom step of our basement so she could grab it to eat. Almost seems like I am a zoo keeper feeding the lions. After she ate her meal on this night she wanted me to start our gas fire pit so she could take the screen out of the basement window, climb out and sit on our patio all alone with two masks on and enjoy some sort of freedom for a short time.
I agreed to her request and watched her climb out this window well as if I was going to jump out and say, “I caught you trying to sneak out and you are grounded forever.” Her masked face was glowing in the fire light and suddenly I realized that I had so many emotions built up inside of me. It got personal to me more than ever.
Maybe you have not had an experience like this yet. Maybe you think it won’t happen to you or your family. Maybe you think this is not that big of a deal and it will go away.
It is real and statistics are showing it is not going away in the near future. Families throughout our community and beyond have had stories like this. Many tests may end in negative results and many will end in positive results. If it is the latter, then I am confident that my emotions will go to another level.
I started to send this message out to my Facebook friends in a post, but then realized that I needed to send this out to my community friends and hope all will share even beyond!
Robert Zimmerman
Oregon