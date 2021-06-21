At the Oregon Pride event on Saturday, June 5, Randy Glysch, Oregon Village President, announced that "Everyone has the right to be happy and respected" and he would make that a priority while serving as president. I agree with that sentiment.
Unfortunately, I and others have felt very unhappy and disrespected by our Planning Commission. This commission consists of seven white men.
It’s hard enough speaking before an all-white male board if you’re female or non-white, but it’s even harder when you are told you don’t have the right to speak, you aren’t important enough to participate.
The last two commission meetings covered the issue of parking at the new Oregon Library.
On May 6, citizens, some of them experts on transportation, took time from their busy schedules to appear during the 15-minute public comment period. This period was on the agenda and publicly noticed.
However, I feel people were silenced by Mr. Schnelle. He said individuals could only speak about items not on the agenda. During past Planning Commission and Village Board meetings, there was no such rule.
At this same meeting, Mr. Schnelle told people they could talk later when the parking topic came up on the agenda. So people waited a long time to speak and then he decided only two could make remarks. He prevented others from speaking, even though it would have taken less than 15 minutes.
He shut me out because I live just north of town. I live within the Oregon School District and the Dane County Library System. I am a longtime member of the Oregon Rotary Club and Oregon People’s United Methodist Church. I, like others, have the right to speak. My friend who lives in Oregon and helped raise funds for the library wasn’t able to speak either.
The June 3 Planning Commission meeting was even worse. No member of the public was allowed to speak on the library parking topic -- not during the public comment period and not during the agenda item.
This kind of behavior by public officials demeans their office and insults the public. Are they afraid to let people speak? Are they drumming up new rules to prevent participation of their constituents?
Many of us had positive comments to make about the new library; many of us had helped raise funds for the new library. And yet we were shut down. This is not open and representative government.
Susan Shedivy
Fitchburg