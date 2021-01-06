I am writing this with vast appreciation for what Steve Zach has contributed to the Oregon community as a school board member for 21 years.
Steve and I coached second grade basketball together because his youngest daughter and my youngest son were inseparable friends. While the friendship of our kids did not endure the years, I still count Steve as a friend.
I have lived in corporate America and can’t tell you how many times I was bored to tears in stupid meetings. For Steve (and his many changing board members) I cannot express enough appreciation for sitting through endless meetings, endless committee meetings, and endless negotiations, all to move our school district forward.
While not agreeing with every decision made, I have always had admiration for those willing to donate their precious time to the advancement of the Oregon School District. Steve, may you and Patty not have a board meeting in your future.
Steve Johnston
Oregon