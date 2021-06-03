I am contacting you to express my strong opposition to flying the Pride flag on state of Wisconsin property. The citizens of this state are not obligated to approve of the gender identity, sexual orientation, or lifestyle choices made by people who declare themselves to be LGBTQ etc.
Many citizens of this state believe that LGBTQ lifestyles are wrong on religious grounds, and many more - myself included - believe it is reckless in the extreme to abandon norms for marriage, gender roles, and sexual restraint that have been in effect for millennia. The surge in out of wedlock births and absent father households since the Sexual Revolution are all the proof of harm anyone should need.
Lastly I note that voters as a whole have not granted the government the right to aggressively promulgate the approval and legal standing of LGBTQ lifestyles. To redefine pivotal, long standing traditions for marriage, families, and the complementary roles of men and women without so much as a referendum is profoundly undemocratic.
Hans Noeldner
Oregon