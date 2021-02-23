Hello Oregon,
I am a junior in high school here in Oregon and a few years ago when I was about 15, I made a very poor decision to engage in and write a hateful racial message.
I would like the Oregon community to know how sorry I am for doing this and for who I have disappointed or have hurt along the way by doing so.
I was always a very bubbly and sociable person and that is how I would like people to know and remember me. Not for what has happened in the past; which I am truly sorry for.
I am not writing this to change anyone’s opinion of me. I am just trying to share with the community and let everyone know that I am sorry for my actions.
I hope that the community accepts my apology and I wish the best for everyone.
Thank you for reading this.
Brooke White
Oregon