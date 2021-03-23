I am writing to address comments made about the Oregon School District (OSD) in another letter published in this edition.
OSD’s academic performance is trending upward. The latest DPI Report Card rates OSD as “Exceeds Expectations” at 79.2 (2018-2019), up from 78.7 (17-18) and 78.6 (16-17). Our ACT scores over the last six years have stayed well ahead of the state average and are in line with Dane County districts. The 2019-2020 ACT testing data shows an English Language Arts score of 61% meeting “proficient” or “advanced.”
Only looking at isolated ACT data comparing one group of students (e.g., the Class of 2015) to a different group of students (e.g., the Class of 2020) does not accurately represent student achievement. OSD was aware that Class of 2020 students overall had lower assessment outcomes over time. Therefore, OSD allocated resources toward literacy intervention for that class, which resulted in an overall literacy increase from 39% (Aspire) to 51% (ACT). This is an example of how OSD uses data – to improve.
Between September 2019 and September 2020, OSD had one fewer student enrolled. Neighboring districts reported much larger deficits. Significantly, OSD had 10 more students enroll into OSD this year than have withdrawn.
OSD officials have met with Village of Oregon officials about extension of utilities to the site purchased for new schools, including before the purchase. That purchase was approved by district residents in an open meeting.
There is precedent for extending these services to land adjacent to the Village (e.g., Oakhill Correctional Institution and Foxboro Golf Course). OSD has worked with Fitchburg to secure modification of Fitchburg’s comprehensive plan to permit development for future school sites on the purchased land.
The board hired a consultant in its recent superintendent hiring who is a former Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year and an advisor to school districts on superintendent searches. The board worked with the consultant on the process, position requirements and skillset needed, and realities of Wisconsin superintendent searches at the time. The board discussed how to proceed given his advice and a high caliber internal candidate who was a viable superintendent candidate to other area districts.
The board conducted an extensive interview with Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, and given her superior credentials, standing amongst staff and in the community, and search cost, the board unanimously agreed that OSD’s best interests were served by hiring Dr. Bergstrom.
Steven C. Zach
Oregon