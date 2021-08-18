The Oregon girls tennis team lost to Waunakee, 7-0, in a season-opening dual Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Ripp Park in Waunakee.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kimberly Urban and Anna Johnson took their match to three sets, but ultimately fell 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 to the Warriors’ Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken.
At the top singles flight, Oregon’s Ella Peotter won seven games in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Claire Jaeger. The Panthers’ Stephanie Lo was defeated by Gretchen Lee 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, the same losing line for Anna Martin at No. 4 singles.
Waunakee’s Ely Liu won a 6-4, 7-5 match at the third singles flight.
At No. 1 doubles, the Oregon duo of Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley fell 6-0, 6-2 to Danielle Rogers and Caitlin Grommon. Kristelle Sommers and Katherine Stoneman won one game at No. 3 doubles to earn a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Waunakee’s Lexi Opsahl and Simmone Nowinski.