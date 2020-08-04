The Oregon Headliners 4-H club held a drive-through fair on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The event was held at the Country View Equine Clinic.
Members of the club displayed projects that would have been entered into summer fairs including the Dane County Fair and Stoughton Fair.
Tables set up around the building showcased produce including soybeans, oats, hay, carrots, zinnias and sunflowers; animals including chickens, pigeons, horses and a cat; and creative projects including jewelry, spin art, photography, paintings, drawings and a short story.
As cars circled the building, the Headliners shared with passengers about their projects and answered questions.
Community member Judy Fischer provided all the youths with a homemade green participation ribbon she cut and glued together herself from paper, in the same style the members would have received at the fairs.