For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
Starting Monday, June 14, the center will begin its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20, center director Precious Woodley told the Observer on June 4.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in'” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day, Woodley said.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips, she said.
Inside the building, all youth must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status, while adults who are vaccinated may choose to wear a mask or not, Woodley said. But outside, it is everyone’s preference whether to be masked or not.
“We want to keep people safe at different comfort levels,” Woodley told the Observer. “OYC is where everyone belongs, so we want to make sure everyone’s comfortable.”
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.