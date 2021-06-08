The Knights of Columbus are set to team up with the Oregon Youth Center for a Family Festival to bring families together.
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, is intended to raise money for the center's operational expenses, director Precious Woodley told the Observer June 4. The goal is to raise $5,000 during the event, Woodley said.
It will take place in the youth center’s parking lot, 110 N. Oak St.
“We’ll be continuing fundraising efforts to do more for the community,” Woodley said. “It will help with operational expenses for OYC to continue serving the community for years to come.”
The Knights are donating all the food and labor, she said.
The KoC Council 13480 of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church will join with the Village of Oregon Police department to provide a meal of brats, hamburgers and hot dogs.
The community may support the center by donating for the food and the activities. Besides food, there will be games, sports, tie dyeing, canvas painting, kite making and sidewalk chalk art.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org.