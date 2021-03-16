As COVID-19 has shifted students’ needs and modified how to safely offer services, the Oregon Youth Center has continued to update its offerings accordingly, director Precious Woodley told the Observer March 12.
The center has adjusted its programming to support both in-person and virtual learners, is considering how to bus students to its 110 N. Oak St. location, and has organized a three-day spring break event to offer social interaction for isolated youth.
Programming hours have changed to 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and 12:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, while closed on Fridays, Woodley said. The longer day on Wednesday is to support the primarily virtual learning on Wednesdays in the Oregon School District.
To support virtual learners, the center is offering a virtual and in-person tutoring service option.
The academic support program has been a “huge success,” Woodley said, with district eleventh and twelfth grade students providing the service to students in grades 5-9 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. The program provides OSD juniors and seniors with service hours for graduation, and mentees may attend one or both days a week.
At some point, when school resumes completely, the center’s schedule will return to its pre-pandemic rhythm of 3-6 p.m. every day after school, including resuming Fridays if needed, Woodley said.
Another pre-pandemic element in the works to return is a bus stop location. Before the pandemic, there was an OSD bus stop at OYC. Since last March, the center’s attendance has “dropped dramatically,” Woodley said.
Previously, at the end of the school day, district youth – particularly those who live in other communities such as Mount Horeb, Brooklyn and Fitchburg – would get to OYC by school bus, and parents would pick their children up from the center.
Woodley communicated with OSD’s transportation director, and superintendent Leslie Bergstrom approved for the center to have a bus stop again. But as a COVID-19 precaution, there are only a certain number of students allowed on each bus.
Woodley said she doesn’t want to have the bus stop unless she ensures that potential additional bus passengers for OYC won’t risk the safety of all the students on the bus.
“How can we continue to support all students holistically?” she said.
There’s also been a discussion about what it would be like if OYC had its own bus, and the possibility of restructuring the bus routes to accommodate that addition, Woodley said.
“The discussion is still happening, there are barriers there, but we’re taking steps to support all students so they can benefit from services at OYC,” Woodley said.
For information, call or text 608-886-9093.