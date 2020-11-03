To build a better rapport with Oregon’s youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Precious Woodley has been handing out candy to kids at the local skate park.
The Oregon Youth Center director is entering her sixth month as the director of the center, located at 110 N. Oak St. She always wears the recognizable orange Youth Center logo as she hands out the treats.
“I am super personal to get people in,” she said. “It’s imperative to build relationships and trust with students to not only know that we are open, but that we are sticking to our motto everyone belongs here.”
Woodley has been making regular visits to the skate park to deliver “snack packs” containing granola, fruit snacks, cookies and a flyer listing the center’s programming. Sometimes she finds 2 to 3 kids at the park, she said, and other times 22 to 23.
“We have radiated off one another when it comes to positive energy,” she said. “I soak in lots of smiles and waves.”
She said the students she meets bring in other students to the center through word of mouth – stopping in just for a snack, or a study break – and seeing if OYC is for them.
The tradition at the center has been for students to ‘drop-in’ rather than pre-register for events, which is why Woodley said she is focusing on “creating innovative recruitment measures.”
“Small efforts make such a big difference to build those trusting and caring relationships,” she said.
When Woodley began as the new director in mid-May, the center had not held any programming since mid-March because of the pandemic.
That left Woodley to navigate learning her new role while also trying to respond to the needs of the community. She started off with board game distribution and then held informal video calls with families to get a feel for what academic enrichment and extracurricular activities students were seeking.
The fall programming offerings include an Internet Café where students can come to the center to complete schoolwork and get a snack, Homework Helpline where kids can get virtual help on school assignments, Club OYC which provides art, cooking and fitness classes and Tutoring With Teens – a mentorship program.
Woodley said her goal is to “ensure effective, quality programs are being created to meet the needs of all.”
Friends of the Oregon School District helped support her outreach efforts by including programming flyers in bags of food distributed to students at Forest Edge Elementary and Rome Corners Intermediate schools over summer.
Overall, she called support from the school district “amazing” and said she has gotten support from the tech department as well as school social workers and school student specialists, which she said has “bridged a gap across Oregon to support families in need.”
One of Woodley’s next goals for the center is fundraising for an industrial oven this fall to provide more food options to youth. For now, when items like a granola bar don’t suffice, students are only offered microwavable items such as Easy Mac and raviolis. The oven would help to provide full meals to hungry youth.
While she said she is “big on using databases for making decisions,” that doesn’t get in the way of a good time at the youth center.
“I don’t micromanage fun,” she said. “This is still a place kids can come and have fun and get the energy out that’s needed.”