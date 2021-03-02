Oregon Youth Basketball hosted its annual food drive at the Oregon Area Food Pantry on Saturday, Feb. 27. Because of COVID-19, youth basketball was suspended, but that didn't stop members of the Oregon league from keeping a charitable tradition alive this year by collecting 2,151 pounds of food and supplies, and over $3,500 in donations. Members of the league volunteered in several roles in order to raise money and collect food donations. OYB Board member Dan Subach oversaw and ran the event, which he’s been doing for over twenty years. Those looking to donate were met by volunteers which consisted of players and some coaching staff who collected food and money for the pantry. As an incentive to encourage more people to donate, Subach offered a variety of toys, games, and other gifts which donors had the chance to win via random challenges, drawings and guessing games. Subach said the drive has amassed over $130,000 in donations and approximately 50,000 pounds of food in its over twenty-year-long run.
featured
Youth Basketball lends support to food pantry
2,151 pounds of food and $3,600 in donations collected during annual drive
