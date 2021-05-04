For those who have wondered what it takes to run a business, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, an upcoming senior center talk might be informative.
At 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, Kelly Petrie, owner and educator at the Maitri Center for Mindful Living in Oregon, will be the next host of an Oregon Area Senior Center conference phone program.
Petrie has taught gentle yoga and mindfulness at the Senior Center during the past few years, according to the center’s newsletter. Petrie will talk a bit about her personal history, about how she became involved with yoga and mindfulness, and about how she has built her business, the newsletter states.
Petrie will also discuss the challenges she has faced teaching yoga in a virtual world.
To listen to her talk, call (608) 886-9493 to access the program.