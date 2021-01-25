The Oregon Public Library is hosting a 10-week workshop focused on the book “Witnessing Whiteness” starting next month.

This learning event for adults takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 2 through April 6, and is limited to 18 participants.

The series is designed for white people to “initiate and forward antiracism work,” according to the library’s website. The workshop connects the book with dialog and experiential activities by exploring the white experience, the website states.

Participants are required to attend the first and last classes and can only miss two sessions.

For more information, email kripley@oregonlibrary.org.