Sideoats grama, great blue lobelia, goldenrod, blue false indigo, rattlesnake master, blazing star and gayfeather – these are just some species of the hundreds of flowers and grasses dotting Lerner Park.
The park, located on North Burr Oak Ave., has been a passion project of the Rotary Club for two decades, as the group has spearheaded prairie restoration, removal of invasives and building walking trails.
Now, the Rotary Club is looking for more help beyond student volunteers, and have created the Friends of Lerner Park volunteer conservation group. The goal of the new group is to attract more Oregon community members to help with the park’s maintenance and upkeep.
“We’re just looking as we move forward to have a broader base to enhance this park into the future,” said Rotarian Arlan Kay.
Much of the park’s support over the years has come from students, as thousands of the plants blooming around the park were grown from seeds by eighth grade students at Oregon Middle School, said Rotarian Larry Mahr. Mahr’s son, Nate, is a science teacher at the school, and fundraisers by the Rotary have helped to build both a greenhouse and a hoop house at the school.
The school also provides an important source of volunteer labor for the park, with around 300 kids providing around four hours of work each a year. Much of that work is focused on removing invasive plants such as honeysuckle, buckthorn and crack willow, which can choke out native plants and cause erosion.
“It’s eye opening and memorable to them,” Kay said. “A number of them have taken some ownership and feel good about what they’ve done at the park.” “There’s a glorious blooming field of lupins that bloom in the spring — the second grade class did that.”
History of preservation
Kay said the land the park occupies was once a farm owned by the Lerner family and sold to the village. He said the Oregon Rotary Club approached the village with the idea to turn it into a conservation park by doing prairie restoration.
“Not much was happening with it, it was kind of a marshy wetland type preserve area,” he said.
Some of the maintenance and upgrades over the years have included prairie burns in springtime to speed the growth of native plants, the building of an observation deck overlooking a marsh pond and creating pathways. Mahr said the park is around 40 acres in size total, of which around 20 acres have been improved by volunteers.
Kay said the park is an important location for water retention and water flowage projects, with water moving from the Fish Hatchery area of Fitchburg to Lake Barney and through the park, ending in a six-foot culvert under the railroad tracks by the Kwik Trip downtown. It’s also a water collection area for the Bergamot Blvd. area.
He wants the village to take a more active role in maintaining the park, which he thinks will help prevent flooding in the community.
“We challenged the village that they needed to be coming up with a master plan for Lerner Park, and this was before the flooding a couple years ago,” he said.
Working with the village
But Kay thinks the group has an ally in Oregon’s zoning administrator and director of planning Elise Cruz, an Oregon High School alumni who he said has taken a personal and professional interest in the park.
“We’re counting on her being a great asset now and into the future,” he said.
Cruz, who grew up in Oregon then moved away for a decade before returning for the planning position, volunteered at the park as a student, cutting honeysuckle and planting prairie seed. She said she has a strong personal connection to the park.
“Regardless of the job I have now, I was looking forward to getting involved again,” she said.
In 2018, the village approved a parks and recreation master plan that envisions through 2023. Cruz said the document lists opportunities to improve Lerner Park, among them expanding the path system, providing more education and wayfinding, planting trees, burning prairie and clearing brush.
“The village has been more reactive in the past and let rotary take lead – supporting with equipment or materials when needed,” she said. “We need to develop a master plan for the park, and what needs to happen to make it a reality. Once the water problems are solved, we will know which land is usable.”
Cruz said that public works director Jeff Rau has helped with dredging to move water around the park more easily and working to get permits to improve that process.
“Lerner Park is right in the middle of water trying to move through the village, we need to address water issues there sooner than later,” she said.
New generation needed
The new Friends of Lerner Park group had its first volunteer workday on Aug. 15 to clear brush. Four more are planned – two in September and two in October. Assistance from the eighth graders will continue in addition to projects by Girl Scouts and Eagle Scouts. Even second graders have contributed.
But now it’s time for more adults to step up, Kay said.
“Itt needs to move onto the next generation, needs to move to the next step up,” Kay said. “We’ve done a lot, accomplished a lot, but it’s time to step up our game with the next generation.”