Oregonians looking to the stars will be able to learn more about them next month through a senior center program.
In “Wisconsin Roots of Astronomy Done in Space,” participants will be able to learn about how state astronomers pioneered the field at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The virtual program will include information about the first observatory, as well as the history of space exploration in “America’s Dairyland.” The speaker is James Lattis, University of Wisconsin-Madison space place director. He also holds a Ph.D. in history of science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Email astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for a link to the program.
For more information, call (608) 835-5801.