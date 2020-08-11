Joe Salmons, a University of Wisconsin-Madison Department language sciences professor is set to present an online Badger Talk about “Wisconsin English” next week.
The presentation, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.18, through Zoom, is expected to explore the kinds of English spoken across the state, including pronunciation, words, word forms and grammar.
Salmons is set to discuss how key features of Wisconsin English have developed over time including how recent they are and how they are changing to become more distinct today.
For information or to gain the Zoom login information, contact Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us or 608-835-5801.