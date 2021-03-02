Families and outdoor enthusiasts alike gathered at Lerner Park in Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 27 with their snowshoes, hiking boots and cross country skis in tow for the Family Winter Fun Day hosted by Rotarian Wendell Matzke and the Rotary Club of Oregon. Those who participated in the event were invited to openly explore the trails of Lerner Park, taking a snowy trek and tour of the winter landscape at "Oregon's hidden treasure."
Before entering, participants were offered the chance to sign up to become members of the Friends of Lerner Park, an organization run by Matzke, which helps with maintenance and other community projects and events associated with the park.
Participants were able to go out in groups or alone, but the guidelines for gathering size, masks and physical distancing were highly encouraged.