The Madison Area Builders Association will host a free Virtual Parade of Homes this month, featuring 22 homes from a dozen Dane County communities, including Oregon.
The Fall Virtual Parade of Homes launched Monday, Nov. 16, at MadisonFallParadeofHomes.com/virtual and will feature homes ranging in price from $350,000 to $1.2 million, according to a Nov. 10 association news release.
The event will include 360-degree, self-guided virtual tours, photos and vendor information for each home. Other communities featured in the Parade of Homes include: Cross Plains, DeForest, Lake Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa, Lake Wisconsin, Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
For information, visit madisonfallparadeofhomes.com