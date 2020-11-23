A virtual gala to fundraise for the public library’s ongoing capital campaign was a "roaring" success.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, donors had the opportunity to throw it back 100 years while raising money for a new library. The Roaring Twenties Virtual Gala invited guests to dress in 1920’s -inspired and Great Gatsby-themed costumes for an internet social, hosted through video conferencing software.
Participants in and sponsors of the gala raised $11,297.50, which included a silent auction.
“We had a great time putting it together and those who attended had a great time,” Village Board trustee Randy Glysch said. “It was an event that we could virtually be together, see each other in 1920’s costumes, and support the building of the new Library.”
The event was emceed by WKOW 27 meteorologist and Oregon resident Bob Lindmeier, who was also named an Honorary Campaign Chair. Mixologist Clint Sterwald offered special event recipes. The optional 1920’s costume contest was preceded by a drive-thru photo booth outside of the library, facilitated by Jolene Wochenske of Simply So Lifestyle Photography.
A glimpse of Oregon life in the 1920’s was provided through a slideshow of historic building and clothing photos, courtesy of the Oregon Area Historical Society.
An online silent auction also ran from Nov. 6-15 featuring gifts, gift certificates and baskets from the Oregon business community and area organizations. There were over 150 items contributed to the auction. The silent auction raised $6425.50 out of the total take-in.
“A take away from me is that the Community continues to show its support for the new Library by continuing to donate to our goal, and residents understand this as a worthwhile investment for the Village of Oregon, and its impact will benefit the Village for many many years to come,” Glysch said. “We have a wonderful supportive Community.”