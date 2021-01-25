The library is hosting a mix of events for adults and children through Facebook and Zoom. Some events require advance registration.
For information, visit oregonpublic library.org/calendar.
For Children/Teens
Questions? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Teen Advisory Board Online
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28
Have a voice at the Oregon Library by joining the Teen Advisory Board.
The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) is a volunteer group of teens that offers suggestions and provides input to the Youth Services Librarian about teen reading interests, recreational activities, programming, and space planning.
TAB meets once a month for one hour during the school year to discuss books, magazines, teen issues, and programming.
Meeting is held via Zoom.
For ages 12-18 or grades 6-12.
Everybody Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29
Ms. Kelly is doing storytime...virtually. Enjoy stories, puppets, and songs on Facebook. New video premieres every Friday at 10 a.m. You can watch it anytime after the premiere on Facebook under the Videos tab. Storytime lasts 15-20 minutes. Geared to ages 0-6.
Toddler Time
10-10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2
Ms. Wendy is hosting Toddler Time virtually. Enjoy a recording of stories, rhymes and songs on Facebook. New video premieres every Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can watch it anytime after the premiere on Facebook under the videos tab. Video lasts about 10 minutes. Geared to ages 18-36 months.
Baby Storytime
11-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2
Enjoy rhymes, bounces, and stories with Ms. Wendy along with social time for babies and caregivers. Storytime held via Zoom to give privacy to caregivers who want to talk. Please register for winter session to receive the Zoom link. You only need to register one time per session. Geared to ages 0-18 months.
For Adults
Questions? Contact Kara Ripley at 835-6268 or kripley@oregonslibrary.org.
Meet Libby
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28
The Oregon Public Library is hosting a virtual class to teach participants how to use Libby, an app for free electronic and audio books.
The virtual hour-long event, titled “Meet Libby ‘,’ will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Those registered will receive a link to the class, where an instructor will discuss how to download and navigate the app, browse books, place a hold on popular choices and return the digital copy.
Great Beginnings Book Club
6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1
or
10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3
Join through Zoom. Books can be requested for curbside pickup. The February book selection is "The Lost City of the Monkey God" by Douglas Preston.
Book synopsis: "Douglas Preston takes readers on an adventure deep into the Honduran jungle in this riveting, danger-filled true story about the discovery of an ancient lost civilization."