The library is hosting a mix of events for adults and children through Facebook and Zoom. Some events require advance registration.
For information, visit oregonpublic library.org/calendar.
For Children & Teens
Questions? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Toddler Time with Ms. Wendythrough Facebook Live for ages 0-3 10 a.m., Tuesdays
Baby Storytime with Ms. Wendyon Zoom for ages 0-18 months 11 a.m., Tuesdays
Everybody Storytime with Ms. Kellythrough Facebook Live for ages 0-6 10 a.m., Wednesdays
Teen Writing Workshop: Risk Taking on the Page4-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20
Whether you are wanting to journal more, write that novel or get some really good ideas down for a poem, this class will give you some writing prompts and the courage to follow through on your ideas. Bring your pen and paper and we will get to writing. There will also be time for questions.
Facilitator Julie Tallard Johnson has written 11 books, 3 for tweens and 4 for young adults. She started her writing at the age of 16, where ideas for her first book showed up on the page. She is working on a young adult novel and her memoir.
For ages 12-18. Held on Zoom. Registration required to receive Zoom link.
For Adults
Questions? Contact Kara Ripley at 835-6268 or kripley@oregonslibrary.org.
Paranormal Wisconsin6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19
This presentation for adults takes the audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most bizarre places in Wisconsin. Visit a witch cemetery in Ripon and a haunted hotel in Milwaukee. Hear about phantom creatures prowling the woods, back road creatures, and UFOs hovering in the sky. There is no place in Wisconsin is without its own haunting.
Find out where you can: see possessed statues come to life, pick up a vanishing hitchhiker, get chased by hellhounds, visit crop formations and spend the night in a cursed hotel.
Registration required.
Brown Bag Book ClubThe Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. through Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information.
The Oct. 21 book selection is “Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier.
Synopsis: Rebecca is a 1938 Gothic novel by English author Dame Daphne du Maurier. It concerns an unnamed young woman who impetuously marries a wealthy widower, only to discover that he and his household are haunted by the memory of his late first wife, the title character.
Pick up a book using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Fill out the curbside pick-up form on the website to schedule a time to pick up a book or stop by during the on-demand times.
”Parkland: Birth of a Movement” Discussion7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Join the library for a discussion of the 2020-2021 UW-Madison Go Big Read selection, “Parkland: Birth of a Movement” by Dave Cullen.
Published one year after the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of “Columbine” offers an intimate, deeply moving account of the extraordinary teenage survivors who became activists and pushed back against the NRA and Congressional leaders, inspiring millions of Americans to join their grassroots movement.
A learning event for adults held through Zoom. Registration required.
Resumes and Microsoft Word6-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22
Need to update or redo your resume or want to refresh your word processing skills? Resumes are perfect practice because they use many formatting skills. Learn how to create an awesome resume using Microsoft Word in this event for adults held through Zoom.
Registration required.