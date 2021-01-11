The library is hosting a mix of events for adults and children through Facebook and Zoom. Some events require advance registration.
For information, visit oregonpublic library.org/calendar.
For Children/Teens
Questions? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Toddler Time
10-10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19
Ms. Wendy is hosting Toddler Time virtually. Enjoy a recording of stories, rhymes and songs on Facebook. New video premieres every Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can watch it anytime after the premiere on Facebook under the videos tab. Video lasts about 10 minutes. Geared to ages 18-36 months.
Baby Storytime
11-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19
Enjoy rhymes, bounces, and stories with Ms. Wendy along with social time for babies and caregivers. Storytime held via Zoom to give privacy to caregivers who want to talk. Please register for winter session to receive the Zoom link. You only need to register one time per session. Geared to ages 0-18 months.
Anime Club Online
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20
Join an anime watch party. Attendees will watch and chat with fellow fans about anime and manga via Zoom. Registration required to receive Zoom link. Register online. Ages 12 and up are welcome. Anime will be rated teen or lower. Anime is dubbed.
Puppet Minute
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20
Take a quick break with a puppet show. The show is posted on Facebook starting at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The recording will be available on Facebook under the videos tab and also on the library's YouTube channel. Puppet show is under 5 minutes. Geared to ages 2 and up.
For Adults
Questions? Contact Kara Ripley at 835-6268 or kripley@oregonslibrary.org.
Grief During COVID
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14
Grief During COVID will be lead by a trainer from Agrace and will cover a general overview of grief and suggestions on how to best support grieving people. Information on how this global pandemic is impacting our grief now, and what future implications could be will also be shared. Time will be allotted for discussion and questions. The event will be held through a Zoom video conference.
Brown Bag Book Club
11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20
The Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. online via Zoom. The book for Jan. 20 is "With One Shot" by Dorothy Marcic.
Synopsis: "Ever since she was a teenager, Dorothy Marcic was haunted by unresolved questions surrounding the brutal murder of her beloved uncle, LaVerne Stordock, a respected family man and former police detective. In 2014, she embarked on a two-year mission to uncover the truth behind his death."
Books can be picked up using the curbside pick-up service. Patrons can schedule a time to pick up a book or stop by during on-demand times,
Job Search Support Group
12-1:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21
Join the Job Search Support Group that meets the third Thursday of the month at 12 pm. In this drop-in Zoom meeting, connect with other job searchers and career coach Nikki Ryberg to learn about tips for the modern-day job search, resume and cover letter best practices, and ways to make a great first impression during an interview.
Nikki is a CPRW (Certified Professional Resume Writer), GCDF (Global Career Development Facilitator, and MHRLR (Master in Human Resources & Labor Relations).
A learning event for adults. Held online through Zoom. Registration required.