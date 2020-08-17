During the pandemic shutdown, the senior center is offering some online programs for community members to enjoy.
Do you need help using the Zoom program to connect to Senior Center events? Call Anne at 608-835-5801 to find out more about it.
Zumba Gold
9:45-10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20
Gentle Yoga
9-10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21
Strong Women
10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21
Zoom Bingo
2-3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21
Strong Women
10-11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24
Zumba Gold
9:45-10:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25
Strong Women
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26
Zumba Gold
9:45-10:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27
SSM Health Zoom program
1-2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27
Class information:
Zumba Gold is broadcast over Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. Email Anne at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for a link to the class.
Yoga classes are being offered on Zoom by Kelly Petrie. She has two options that work well for senior participants: Hybrid Yoga on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Mindful Yoga on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Email contemplative.ed@gmail.com or call 608-345-1597 to find out more about the classes.
Strong Women is held by Vickie Carroll on Zoom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. For information, email Vickie at buckets4hunger@gmail.com or call her at 608-835-9486.
Zoom Zoo Animal Bingo: Missing Bingo or other games? Give an online live game a try on Zoom, hosted by the Senior Center. For more fun, the theme of this Bingo game is zoo animals. To add to the laughter, senior center assistant director Anne Stone will give you a clue or hint as to what the animal is, and you will have to see if you have it on your Bingo sheet. Contact Anne by emailing astone@vil.oregon.wi.us or calling 608-835-5801 to get a couple of Bingo cards and the Zoom link. She will either send you a printed Bingo sheet, or you can download and print your own. Participation is limited to 15 people, so registration is required.
SSM talk: “Your Emotional Health During the Pandemic” talk. SSM Health at Home will offer an online live presentation to teach ways to cope with mental health ailments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This presentation will include discussion on supporting physical, mental and emotional well-being while being isolated or quarantined. The Zoom event can be viewed on a computer, tablet or smartphone, or those interested can also listen on a landline telephone. For information on how to view or listen to the presentation, email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us or call 608-835-5801.